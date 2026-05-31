Loggers Fall to Duluth for First Loss of 2026

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies, backed by an excellent starting performance by Nick Terhaar (Iowa), handed the La Crosse Loggers their first loss of the 2026 season on Saturday night when they topped the visitors 6-4 at Wade Stadium.

Loggers starter Myles Dismute (Southern) locked horns with Terhaar early in this one as both starters were nearly flawless through the first two innings, keeping both teams scoreless through two complete innings.

Duluth broke through in the third after a bloop double that landed between two Logger fielders that eventually led to an RBI single from Anthony Cepeda to put the Huskies up 1-0.

The hosts would plate two more in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead before the Lumbermen responded with one in the fifth thanks to a solo shot off the bat of Gunnar Penzkover (Grand Canyon), his first of the summer.

The Huskies kept pushing though, scoring two more times in the bottom half of the fifth to take a 6-1 lead.

The score would remain that way until the ninth when the Loggers would mount a rally. After a single from Eli Small (Florida Atlantic), Joey Senstock (Nebraska) would get hit by a pitch and Max Kalk (Ball State) would walk to load the bases. After a popout, Penzkover would strike again this time singling to centerfield to drive in two to cut the deficit to three. An RBI groundout off the bat of Kelsen Johsnon would make it 6-4 before a two out hit-by-pitch to Jayden Garrison (San Francisco) would put runners on the corners. However, Garrison would get thrown out attempting to steal second and get the tying run into scoring position to end the game and secure the victory for Duluth.

Penzkover led the Loggers offense with two hits and three RBI's. Dismute (0-1) took the loss in his 2026 debut. With the loss, La Crosse falls to 5-1 and will now enjoy an off day on Sunday before welcoming the Minnesota Mud Puppies to the friendly confines of Copeland Park on Monday night for a 6:35 affair.







Northwoods League Stories from May 30, 2026

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