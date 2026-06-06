Leprechauns Rally Past Flying Mummies, Take Series Finale, 10-6, in Royal Oak
Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies saw an early lead slip away Wednesday night, dropping a 10-6 decision to the Royal Oak Leprechauns at Memorial Park.
Richmond jumped out quickly, plating two runs in the top of the first. Peyton Bittle and Jackson Cliatt delivered early production to give the Mummies a 2-0 advantage, but Royal Oak chipped away and eventually broke the game open late.
The turning point came in the bottom of the seventh, where the Leprechauns erupted for five runs behind a mix of walks, hit-by-pitches, and timely singles to flip the game into a 7-2 lead. Richmond answered in the top of the eighth with a spark of its own. Landen Fry and Jackson Cliatt reached to set the table before Ashton Seymore drove in a run, and Eli Bennett followed with a three-run home run to cut the deficit to 10-6, but the comeback efforts stalled from there.
Bennett led the offensive charge with the big swing in the eighth, while Cliatt finished with multiple contributions early in the contest. Peyton Bittle also added a pair of hits and a run scored as Richmond totaled 10 hits on the night.
On the mound, Parker Bleck worked the early innings before handing things over to the bullpen. Casey Blevins (1-1) was charged with the loss after the seventh-inning rally, while Greg Burns (1-0) earned the win for Royal Oak in relief.
The Flying Mummies will look to regroup as they continue their road swing. Richmond returns to action Saturday night when they head to Kenosha to take on the Kingfish. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35PM EST.
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
- Leprechauns Rally Past Flying Mummies, Take Series Finale, 10-6, in Royal Oak
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