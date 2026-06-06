Dock Spiders Drop Defensive Battle to the Rockers
Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - A perfect six innings from Kyle Manship was unable to pull off a win against Green Bay- falling 5-1 at Herr-Baker Field.
Right-handed pitcher Kyle Manship through six innings struck out nine batters in pursuit of a perfect game. Ultimately the top of the seventh inning saw the Green Bay break Manship's no-hitter and perfect game with a base-hit. Immediately following Green Bay loaded the bases off a single and a throwing error from shortstop. Rockers designated hitter Eli Selga belted a grand-slam to give Green Bay a 4-0 lead and end Manship's night. Later in the seventh, Green Bay second baseman Seungmin Shin knocked an RBI single to extend the Rocker lead to five runs.
The Dock Spiders were held scoreless until the bottom of the ninth where an RBI fielder's choice scored left fielder Kane Wilson. Fond du Lac left 10 runners on base in the 5-1 loss.
The player of the night for the Dock Spiders was Kyle Manship who totalled 10 strikeouts in six and one third innings only allowing three hits and four runs off the grand-slam.
The Fond du Lac pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts. Manship led with 10 but two from Hudson Lee and three from Roan Tarbert gave the Dock Spiders their single-game team-high on the season.
The Dock Spiders batting order totaled five hits but was struck out 11 times at the plate by the Rockers pitching rotation. Third baseman Vincent Venverloh and second baseman Cole Lockwood each finished the night 1-for-4 being the only Dock Spiders to tally an extra base hit.
The next Dock Spiders game is Saturday as a part of a double-header against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The first game takes place at 11:35 a.m. followed by the final game at 6:35 p.m.
The first game is Princess Day where fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite princesses from your favorite storybooks. The second game is Paws at the Park presented by KFIZ where both cats and dogs are welcome to join the fun. Plus, the first 500 fans will receive a Dock Spiders Mousepad Giveaway presented by Envision Greater Fond du Lac!
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
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Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' Kyle Manship in action
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