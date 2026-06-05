North Dakota's Summer Collegiate Baseball Teams Race for 2026 Petroleum Pennant

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The race for North Dakota baseball bragging rights is back.

The Bismarck Larks, Badlands Big Sticks, and Minot Hot Tots will once again compete throughout the 2026 season for the Petroleum Pennant, a season-long challenge that crowns the top-performing North Dakota team in the Northwoods League based on head-to-head matchups.

This year's Petroleum Pennant is proudly powered by Chevron, a company with deep roots in the state's energy industry and a commitment to supporting the development of workforce and talent among North Dakota communities. Through this partnership, Chevron is investing in college players reaching for their professional baseball dreams. As a partner of Bismarck State College's Job Experience Training (JET) Program, Chevron is also fueling the next generation of talent in the oil and gas industry.

The Petroleum Pennant standings will be determined by the combined results of all regular-season games played between the three North Dakota clubs. Fans can follow the race throughout the summer as the Bismarck Larks provide regular Petroleum Pennant standings updates and highlights on the team's social media channels.

"The Petroleum Pennant helps fans identify and follow future big league talent across our developmental league. This is what the Northwoods League is all about - growing players and giving them an opportunity to chase their dreams," Rob Williamson, Larks president, said. "Through this partnership with Chevron, we can also highlight opportunities for our young fans to chase their own career dreams with the BSC JET Program."

The 2026 Petroleum Pennant race began for the Larks Thursday night against the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson. The Big Sticks won 5-4. The Larks play the Big Sticks tonight, June 5, at home. Tickets to this game are sold out.

The season-long competition will feature multiple meetings between the Larks, Big Sticks, and Hot Tots, with every game carrying implications in the race for the Petroleum Pennant. Fans can stay up to date on standings, rivalry results, and key moments throughout the season by following the Bismarck Larks on social media.

Single game tickets for the Larks' Season 10 go on sale two weeks before each home stand and can be found at larksbaseball.com.

About Bismarck State College Job Experience Training (JET) Program

The Job Experience Training (JET) Program at Bismarck State College (BSC) is a partnership with Chevron and Hess Corporation to provide paid, hands-on training in oil and gas production careers. Students receive job shadowing, internships, and apprenticeships in both Upstream (exploration, drilling) and Midstream (transportation, processing) business units at Bismarck State College.







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