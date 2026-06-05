Dock Spiders Lose in an Extra-Innings Thriller to the Rockers

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Tag Pacot

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Tag Pacot(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

GREEN BAY, WI - The Dock Spiders suffer its second walk-off loss of the season after a sacrifice-fly scored the winning run for the Rockers in the bottom of the 12th inning.

The Rockers took the first lead in the bottom of the second and extended it in the fifth- leading 2-0 heading into the sixth inning. Fond du Lac scored in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game off of an RBI fielder's choice from left fielder Evan Abbott and an RBI single from Tommy Googins.

The game remained tied after nine innings. In the 10th, Fond du Lac took its first lead as Evan Abbott brought home Tommy Googins to lead 3-2. The Rockers answered in the bottom of 10th but in the 11th the Dock Spiders once again pulled out in front off an RBI groundout from centerfielder Quincy Mazeke.

In the bottom of the 11th inning a close play at the plate extended the game as a would-be 9-2 outfield assist from Jaden Rose was on time but the tag was not on its mark as Green Bay's Eli Selga was ruled safe. In the 12th the Dock Spiders went three-up-three-down and Green Bay ended the game 5-4 from an RBI sac-fly from RJ Furcal Jr.

The Dock Spiders offense tallied four runs off four hits and earned seven walks on the night. However, 13 strikeouts at the plate proved costly for Fond du Lac's batting order.

On the mound, the three arms of Josh Holst, Tag Pacot and Ethan Zufall combined for 13 strikeouts. Pacot and Holst each had four while Zufall totalled five. Pacot recorded his four strikeouts while only allowing two hits during his three innings on the mound.

The Dock Spiders now trail the season series against the Rockers 2-1 but the two teams will play each other nine more times in the season series.

The next Dock Spiders game is Friday against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. which is Faith and Family Night at Herr Baker Field. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by the Fond du Lac Credit Union.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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