Express Rally Late, Defeating Huskies, 8-3, Snapping Two-Game Skid

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Duluth, Wis. - In a comeback during the eighth inning, the Eau Claire Express ended their two-game losing streak with an 8-3 victory over the Duluth Huskies on Friday night.

Eau Claire Express Postgame Recap:

The Express split their first series in a six-game road stint, losing 5-2 against Duluth on Thursday but making a comeback with an 8-3 victory on Friday.

Fixing past mistakes, the Trains rolled into Wade Stadium with a comeback victory on the agenda. Letting Duluth get its bats moving first with two secured runs in the bottom of the second inning, Eau Claire was quick to respond with two runs of its own at the top of the third inning.

Tied up after Matthew Maulik and CJ Varsho crossed home plate, the Express took their first lead of the game with another earned run by Maulik, who once again crossed home plate after Hollon Brock hit a single to center field.

Despite Duluth responding with another run of its own in the sixth inning to tie up the game once more at 3-3, the Trains clearly had enough. Starting with a single to short stop by Varsho, followed by two walks to get the bases loaded, Landon Ubrig hit a double to center field, bringing home Varsho and Brock in the eighth inning.

Quickly following another walk, Duluth changed out its pitcher, bringing in Luke Harrington. The Express continued to walk around the bases, bringing home Rickett and Ubrig to take the lead of 7-3.

The Huskies struggled on the mound throughout the game, with six pitchers making appearances and issuing 12 walks. On the opposite side of the diamonds, the Express put together eight walks and 10 strikeouts throughout their four pitchers.

Putting the cherry on top, Mikey Muniz crossed home plate after a fielder's choice, RBI hit by Ubrig, to bring the final run score for the Trains to nine.

The Huskies had one final opportunity to stage a comeback and complete a sweep in the series. However, Express pitcher Olivier Martel had different intentions on the mound. He started strong with a strikeout, followed it up with a putout in left field for the second out, and then secured the third out with a foul ball catch by Ubrig.

The Trains will take the split series win, boosting their record to 5-7, before hitting the road once more to Dickinson, North Dakota, to face the Badlands Big Sticks at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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