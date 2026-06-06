Kingfish Split Series with Rivets After High-Scoring Night

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish split their end-of-week series against the Rockford Rivets, falling 16-11 Friday night.

Offense was the showcase of the night, as the final score totaled 27 runs and a combined 32 hits between the Rivets and the Kingfish. Between the two teams, at least one run scored in eight of the nine innings played Friday. Seven different starters for both the Kingfish and the Rivets recorded a hit, with four from each team collecting at least two.

A leadoff tandem of Kenosha's J.R. Nelson and Rockford's Jackson Forbes each had career nights, with both players notching five hits. Forbes added three extra-base hits and five RBIs.

Two more Kingfish hit their first home runs at Historic Simmons Field as Brendan Fritch and Ethan Moore sent a pair of long balls over the left-field fence. Moore and Fritch each recorded two hits in the contest as well.

For Rockford, a seven-run second inning set the tone. After a pair of walks to begin the inning, a single to left field by Alex Tabbert brought in the first of many runs. Over the next four batters, three straight hits and a sacrifice fly allowed four more runs to score, giving the Rivets an early 8-4 lead.

Ben Beuhring shut things down in the ninth for the Rivets, inducing Jackson Brewer to ground out to second before striking out Brian Gould and Nate O'Donnell to end the game.

The Kingfish begin a new series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday, followed by an afternoon game Sunday. First pitches are scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT and 1:35 p.m. CDT.

Currently 0-6 against Richmond, the Kingfish will look to change their fortunes with a new opportunity this weekend.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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