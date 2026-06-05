Big Sticks Outlast Bismarck, Extend Series Win Streak to a Dozen

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (4-5) fought tooth and nail with the Bismarck Larks (5-6) in a hard-fought contest, ultimately coming out victorious on Thursday night in the opening game of the Railroad to Roosevelt Rivalry this season.

The Big Sticks once again came out hot on offense, putting up the opening two runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Jordan Kuhnau (Campbell) smacked an opposite-field single to left field, scoring both Braylon Mitchell (Dayton) and John Youens (Baylor).

The Larks evened the score in the top of the 3rd inning, plating one run on an RBI single by Jordan Carter and the other when Jackson Crider was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Badlands immediately responded in the bottom of the 3rd when Jalen Evans (Wingate) made the play of the game. Standing on third base in a 1-2 count to Davis Goodwin (Cal State - Bakersfield), Evans took off, successfully stealing home to score, putting the scoreline at 3-2 at the end of the 3rd inning.

Bismarck took the lead in the top of the 5th inning, scoring a run on a wild pitch and then plating a second run on an RBI single from Noah Caceres, taking the lead 4-3.

The Big Sticks once again responded promptly, with Alejandro Ludeiro (Lipscomb) grabbing his first hit of the summer with a single to right field that scored Youens, tying the game at 4-4.

Badlands then scored what would be the game-winning run in the bottom of the 6th inning with an RBI groundout by Evans that scored Rhett Winchester (Wichita State).

Mason Green (Salt Lake CC) came into the game in the 8th inning to close the game down, earning himself a six-out save, striking out four en route to his first save of the season.

With the win, the Big Sticks extended their winning streak against Bismarck to an even dozen games stretching back to last season. They will look to extend the win streak on Friday night in Bismarck, with the series finale slated to start at 6:05 MST on the road.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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