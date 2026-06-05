Flying Mummies, Leprechauns Back at It Under Friday Night Lights

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (7-4) return to the Lucky Corner for a Friday night showdown with the Royal Oak Leprechauns (6-5) after a strong win Thursday.

The Mummies were propelled by on-point pitching that combined for a season-high 15 strikeouts, while the offense did its thing en-route to a 7-3 win. Starter Nick Julian fanned eight batters while allowing just one run in four innings, followed by Owen Weeks who dropped four at the plate across three scoreless frames. Carter Hall and Beau Pasteur controlled the final two, with the latter managing a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the eighth before closing out the contest. Prince Deboskie led the Flying Mummies at the plate, going 2-5 with a 2-RBI single in the eighth inning, and scored twice himself.

It has been a stellar start for Deboskie, as the Akron University product leads the team in hits and runs scored with 12 each, having also launched the first, and to this point only, home run in franchise history. Jimmy Chadwell has been the most consistent bat for the Mummies among qualified hitters with a .355 average, while Landen Fry leads in RBI with ten.

The win pushed Richmond to sole possession of second place in the Great Lakes East division and 0.5 games behind the Kalamazoo Growlers for first. The team also improved to 6-3 against division foes on the season.

Getting the ball this evening for the second time is Parker Bleck (0-0), who last pitched for the Mummies in a 6-5 win over the Kenosha Kingfish, where he delivered four scoreless innings with three hits, two walks, and five punchouts. Royal Oak, meanwhile, will send out Greg Burns (0-0) to make his third appearance this season. Burns is sporting a 4.05 ERA across 6 2/3 innings pitched, having allowed four hits, three earned runs, one walk, and striking out eight batters.

First pitch from Memorial Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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