Badlands Powers Past Bismarck, 4-2

Published on June 5, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Badlands Big Sticks (5-5) grabbed a 4-2 road victory over the Bismarck Larks (5-7) on Friday at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Field.

The Big Sticks got the scoring started in the top of the first against Larks starter Trenton Mitchell. Braylon Mitchell singled, and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt, putting a runner in scoring position. John Youens lifted a sacrifice fly, allowing Mitchell to score safely, putting Badlands in front 1-0.

Badlands added onto their lead in the top of the third with Mitchell still on the hill. Nathan Nance Jr. singled, Mitchell was hit by a pitch and Rhett Winchester singled, loading the bases. Youens was hit by a pitch, scoring Nance Jr. from third, extending the lead 2-0.

In the top of the fifth Badlands added another run still facing Mitchell. Mitchell doubled, and came across to score on a ground-rule double from Winchester, making it 3-0.

The Larks offense responded in the bottom of the fifth against Badlands reliever Christian Gross. Kaden Johnson and Connor Guy singled and moved to second and third on a wild pitch. Jordan Carter followed by lifting a sacrifice fly, scoring one and cutting the Badlands lead down to 3-1.

The Big Sticks got the run back in the top of the sixth against Larks reliever Colton Bagshaw. Jordan Kuhnau slammed a solo shot to lead off the inning, extending the Badlands lead back to three, 4-1.

The Larks cut the lead in half in the bottom of the seventh with Big Sticks reliever Brody Jacobs. Xander Schmitt walked and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt. Logan Aguilar rocked a double to the alley, scoring Schmitt, and making it a 4-2 Badlands lead.

The score would hold at 4-2 as Seth Broadwell and the Big Sticks Pen would slam the door after spinning three scoreless frames finalizing the contest, 4-2 and securing Badlands a 2-0 start to the Railroad to Roosevelt Rivalry.

Jacobs (1-2) earns the victory after spinning 1.1 innings of action, surrendering one hit, and allowing one unearned run while walking one walk and sitting down one. Mitchell (0-2) is given the loss after tossing 4.2 innings, allowing five hits, and three runs, two earned, while punching out a pair. Broadwell (2) earned the save after spinning 2.0 scoreless frames in relief, walking two and fanning two.

The Larks now hit the road starting Tuesday June 9th, for a seven-game road trip, before returning home on Tuesday June 16th to host the Minot Hot Tots starting at 6:35

By Nathan Arbaugh







Northwoods League Stories from June 5, 2026

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