Dock Spiders Secure Fifth I-41 Showdown Win
Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders win fifth straight I-41 Showdown taking down Green Bay 6-2 after limiting the Rockers to only one hit through nine innings.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Dock Spiders utility player Miles Vandenhuevel opened up the game with a two out triple before being brought home by a Brady Blake two-run home run. In the fourth inning, Fond du Lac added two more to its scoring total off of an error and a Jaden Rose RBI single. In the fifth, a Cam Uzzillia two RBI base hit punctuated a Dock Spiders 6-2 win.
Starting pitcher Billy Gregory, Grand Canyon University, earns player of the game honors. Gregory earned his first win of the season while pitching six innings of no-hit baseball while striking out two batters.
Returning pitchers Colton Angell, Gunner Gilmore and Miles Vandenhuevel came in to relieve Gregory and only relinquished a single hit in the eighth inning while striking out two batters.
For the Dock Spiders batting order, seven hits was enough to secure the win. Led by Brady Blake and Jaden Rose with multiple hit performances- combining for three RBI on the night.
Fond du Lac remains undefeated in I-41 Showdowns but looks to gain momentum as they push into a four game set against Green Bay.
The Dock Spiders head up to Green Bay to take on the Rockers in a two game road series with first pitch Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.
The next Dock Spiders game is Friday against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. which is Faith and Family Night at Herr Baker Field. Stay after the game for post-game fireworks presented by the Fond du Lac Credit Union.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
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Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Billy Gregory
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