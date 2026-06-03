Green Bay Loses to Fond du Lac in I-41 Showdown

Published on June 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay narrowly avoided being victims of a no-hitter for the second consecutive year as they notched just one base knock in the seventh inning. Billy Gregory, the Dock Spider starter, was fantastic.

He went six innings, allowing no hits and just one run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. The RBI came off the bat of Dom Bello. The only other Rocker run was a ground ball that Max Humphrey reached first base on due to an error by the Fond du Lac second baseman.

Alex LePage started for the Rockers and went six innings. He allowed five runs on six hits as the right hander continues to have some troubles in the starting rotation. Brady Blake took LePage deep in the bottom of the first inning to get the scoring started.

Fond du Lac would then plate two more runs on an RBI single from Jaden Rose and an error by Payton Fort who made his first start at second base. Green Bay's defense looked slightly different in tonight's contest.

Aidan Kuni made his first start in the outfield, a place he played in several times last season. The Rockers also welcomed Joe Mennella back to Green Bay for the first time since the championship game in Duluth. Mennella manned first base for the Rockers tonight.

Parker Martin was the Rockers who broke up the no-hit bid in the seventh inning. He roped a line drive single back up the middle. The pitching staff for the Dock Spiders was great all the way around as they took game one against the Rockers.

Green Bay returns home tomorrow as Alex Heintz will have the ball for the Rockers.

The first dog day is Monday, June 1 at Capital Credit Union Park. The Rockers offer free hot dogs for the first 1,000 fans and are also doing a dog bowl giveaway at the gates. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon.

Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 2, 2026

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