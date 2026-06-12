MoonDogs' Comeback Bid Denied

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







LA CROSSE, WISC - The Mankato MoonDogs came up just short in an 8-6 loss to the La Crosse Loggers on Thursday night at Copeland Park.

The MoonDogs got on the board in the second inning with two runs before adding another in the third. After La Crosse answered with a seven-run third inning and an additional run in the fifth, Mankato chipped away at the deficit with a late rally.

Drew McConnell (University of Evansville) led the MoonDogs offense, finishing with a two-run home run while scoring twice. Jack Mislan (Lafayette College) and Max Charles (Grand Canyon University) also went deep, with Mislan collecting two hits on the night.

Kaeden Guida (Minnesota State University) was a bright spot out of the bullpen, tossing three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four batters. John Iacono (Biola University) added 2.1 innings of relief with two strikeouts.

The MoonDogs continued to battle until the final out, scoring three runs over the final three innings, but the early runs scored by the Loggers were too much as La Crosse held on for the 8-6 win.

Mankato will look to bounce back as the series continues against the Loggers at ISG Field Friday night; first pitch is at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2026

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