Green Bay Begins Four Game Homestand

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Alex Heintz will be the starting pitcher for the Rockers who look to bounce back after a three-game losing streak. Today's game with the Chinooks is the start of four straight at home for Green Bay.

Heintz has started two games this season. He pitched against the Woodchucks on opening week over at Athletic Park and then had a home start against the Dock Spiders. Both appearances have been fairly short, going just three innings and then two innings. His numbers remain solid with the 3.60 ERA and seven strikeouts in five innings of work. The Rockers have a readily available bullpen after the off day yesterday.

For Lakeshore, it'll be Max Mousser. The redshirt freshman from Salt Lake Community College will also be making his third start of the season. He has looked excellent in the early goings with a 2.25 ERA in his eight innings of work.

Green Bay will need to have a smooth transition in the middle innings. The past three games have all unravelled as the starter exits and the bullpen enters. The Mallards and Chinooks have done a great job of scraping off runs from each Rocker arm in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

With both starters having good starts to the year and each squad with a fully loaded bullpen, it could be quite the pitchers duel at Capital Credit Union Park tonight.

The Rockers return home on Thursday, June 11th, against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursdays with 1/2 price AB draft beer pours through the fifth inning! Additionally, the Rockers will have a coaster give away, Presented by: Bud Light. The pregame concert will begin one hour before first pitch, and will be performed by The NEW Dueling Pianos. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2026

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