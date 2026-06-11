La Crosse Power Leads the Way over Rochester

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Honkers fell to the La Crosse Loggers 6-3 on Tuesday night as the Loggers seized momentum from the opening pitch.

Alito McBean made his first start for the Honkers and, aside from the game's first pitch, turned in a solid performance. McBean left a fastball over the plate to begin the contest, and Joey Senstock made him pay, sending a line drive over the left-center field wall to give La Crosse an early 1-0 lead.

After the opening inning, both pitchers settled in. McBean found his rhythm on the mound, while Loggers starter Cody Kiemele dominated the Honkers lineup, allowing just one hit through five innings.

Field manager Justin Ramsey spoke about the importance of Kiemele's strong outing.

"He's been fantastic. I think if you look at the numbers, the first one kind of hinders what they look like overall," Ramsey said. "But that's what we've been getting the last couple times out, and that's what we expect from a quality arm."

Holding a 2-0 lead after a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth, La Crosse looked to add insurance. After surrendering a single and a walk, Honkers reliever Peyton Huff battled back with a strikeout and a flyout to center field.

Then Stephen Chucka stepped to the plate.

Huff left a pitch in the zone, and Chucka capitalized, driving a towering shot off the apartment complex wall beyond right field to extend the Loggers' lead.

Chucka described what he saw at the plate.

"He just threw me a cutter kind of over the heart of the plate. I got a really good swing on it and was able to do some damage," Chucka said.

The Honkers' offense was quiet for much of the night, but they showed signs of life late. After a leadoff double from Nolan Gantar, Matt Maize delivered a base hit of his own. Maize drove a fastball on the outer half into right field, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

The Loggers added an insurance run in the ninth on an RBI single by Sebastian Hurtado. Ramsey then turned to Beau Leisure out of the bullpen, and the right-hander closed out the game to secure the victory and a series split for La Crosse.

Rochester will look to get back on track Wednesday night when it hosts the Bismarck Larks at 6:35 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2026

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