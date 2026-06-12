Rain Postpones Pit Spitters vs. Mallards Game 1 from Madison
Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Tonight's scheduled matchup between the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Madison Mallards at Warner Park in Madison, Wisconsin has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Friday, with game one's first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 to 60 minutes after the conclusion of the first contest.
Both games will be shortened to seven-inning affairs.
Fans can watch both games live or on-demand, along with all other Northwoods League Baseball and Softball games, on FloSports.
After the doubleheader, the Pit Spitters will continue their six-game road trip with a visit to Kalamazoo on Saturday night.
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