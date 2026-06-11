Flying Mummies Return Home for Rematches against Rivets, Celebrate Napoleon Dynamite Night

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (8-8) return to the friendly confines of Historic Don McBride Stadium Thursday night after a long road trip for the first of two rematches against the Rockford Rivets (8-8).

In one of the most anticipated promotional events of the season, the Flying Mummies welcome fans for Napoleon Dynamite night, celebrating the 2004 cult-classic film. The movie's three main actors, and Mummies co-owners, Jon Heder (Napoleon), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico), and Efren Ramirez (Pedro) will all be in attendance. Additionally, the first 500 fans will receive an exclusive "Vote for Wilbur" t-shirt.

Richmond takes the field at McBride for the first time in eight days following a six-game road stretch. The team went 2-4, securing a win in the first game against the Royal Oak Leprechauns before dropping the second, then being swept by the Kenosha Kingfish, and finally falling in the fifth contest against the Rivets before bookending the trip with a win.

While the Flying Mummies and Rivets both had Wednesday off, the two sides still benefited, rising a spot in the Great Lakes East division to a three-way tie for third with the Traverse City Pit Spitters, one game behind the 9-7 Leprechauns, and two away from the 10-6 Kalamazoo Growlers.

The Rivets arrive in Richmond with one of the best batting orders in the Northwoods League. Sporting top-seven rankings in team batting average, hits, RBI, and runs, Rockford's offense has the potential to be potent on any given night, which the Mummies experienced firsthand via a five-run third inning in the 7-2 loss Monday.

Any fair contact made by Rockford's batting order will have to contend with arguably the best fielders in the NWL, however, tied for the league-high in fielding percentage and least errors committed. Whether or not runners make the basepath may be less of a fielding concern though, as the Mummies' pitching rotation has allowed the most walks this season, and advanced the second-most batters on hit-by-pitch.

Looking to avoid continuing that trend is Nick Julian (1-0, 4.50 ERA), making his third start of the season and first at home. For Rockford, Baris Brua (0-1, 15.19 ERA) trots out for the fifth time.

First pitch from McBride is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST, with gates opening one hour prior. Fans can purchase tickets at the gate, or online via the Richmond Flying Mummies website. A livestream is also available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2026

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