Dock Spiders Upended by the Growlers

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Josh Holst

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Josh Holst(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Dock Spiders fall to the Growlers on the road dispute out-hitting Kalamazoo 10-3 and striking out 11 batters on the night.

Kalamazoo in the opening inning scored off a deep sac-fly to center field to score Chance Hutson from third. That was all the runs the Growlers needed as both sides were held scoreless the rest of the way.

The Dock Spiders offense was limited despite its 10 hits as the team left eight runners left on-base, struck out nine times at the plate and only received one walk on the night.

Second baseman Cole Lockwood, center fielder Miles Vandenhuevel and shortstop Brady Blake combined for six of the Dock Spiders' hits. Lockwood, Vandenhuevel and Blake each went 2-for-4 on the night with Brady Blake knocking a double as well.

Fond du Lac's pitching rotation recorded 11 strikeouts on the night as the Dock SPiders have now recorded double digits in strikeouts in every matchup against the Growlers this season.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Manship started and went four innings, allowing three hits, one run, four walks to five strikeouts. Carter Wilcox in one inning of relief recorded a strikeout on three batters faced before Josh Holst finished the night recording five strikeouts in three innings.

The Dock Spiders now fall to 1-4 in games where they hold the opponent to under three hits or less on the season.

The next Dock Spiders game is Friday at 5:35 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Growlers at Honor Credit Union Stadium in the second of a four game road trip for Fond du Lac.

The next Dock Spiders home game is Monday, June 15 against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 p.m. Fans who show up early can snag a Caleb Durbin Relic Card (first 500 fans only)- presented by Real Sports Cards.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2026

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