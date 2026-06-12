Rox Fall 13-6, Remain in First Place with Rematch Friday in Thunder Bay

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox catcher Eli Campbell

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox catcher Eli Campbell(St. Cloud Rox)

THUNDER BAY, ON - The St. Cloud Rox (12-5) fell to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (8-9) 13-6 on Thursday, but still stand atop the Great Plains West and will rematch Thunder Bay on Friday.

Thunder Bay scored six runs in the first inning, but the Rox immediately responded in the top of the second. With two runners on, Eli Campbell (American River CC) laced the ball into the outfield for an RBI double. Not long after, Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) recorded an RBI single to cut the deficit in half for the Rox at 6-3.

On the mound, Brady Ferguson (University of Iowa) provided security. Ferguson was thrown into the fire in the bottom of the first inning with the bases loaded, but by the end of his day, Ferguson threw 3.2 innings without allowing a run. Ferguson struck out five batters while just allowing one hit in the contest.

The Rox offense kept fighting and found the scoreboard again in the top of the seventh inning. Tyler Holland (University of Arkansas) delivered an RBI single for his second hit of the day, bringing the score to an 11-4 deficit.

With the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) brought home two runs on a two-RBI double.

The rally wasn't enough, but St. Cloud still holds the top spot in the Great Plains West at 12-5.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Eli Campbell.

The Rox finish the series in Thunder Bay on Friday, June 12, at 5:35 p.m. Central. The next Rox home game is Saturday, June 13, at 7:05 p.m., when St. Cloud hosts the Willmar Stingers. There will be post-game fireworks and a Rox cap giveaway for the first 500 fans, presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2026

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