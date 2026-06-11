Woodchucks Sweep Thunder Bay, Win Fourth Straight

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI- The Woodchucks hit double digits for the sixth time this season as they came from behind to dispatch of Thunder Bay, 16-4, in eight innings.

The game was called due to inclement weather in the bottom of the eighth inning, after both teams waited through a one hour, 24 minute rain delay in the bottom of the fourth due to another set of thunderstorms. It's the first Wausau game this season to be shortened due to weather.

Eight different Wausau players registered multi-hit games. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato) had his first four-hit game of the season, and Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky) also went 4-5 in his season debut. Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) hit his first home run of the year, and finished 2-5 with four RBIs.

Wausau's pitching did its job as well. Logan Medsker (Montevallo) earned the win after three scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit and gathering four strikeouts.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Woodchucks had to win this one in comeback fashion. Thunder Bay scored three runs in the second in an inning filled with a very strong rain shower, but Wausau answered by scoring twice in the bottom of the third. A sacrifice fly from Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas) and an RBI on a groundout from Dawson Harman (South Carolina/Transfer Portal) made it a one-run game.

The Woodchucks tied the game on an RBI hit from Holden Groebl right before the rain delay in the fourth. After the delay, Wausau pulled in front for good after Groebl scored following an error by the Thunder Bay catcher.

Wausau extended its lead thanks to two runs in the fifth off of an RBI double from Caleb Danzeisen (Arizona) and an RBI single down the right field line from Chris Patterson (Missouri/Transfer Portal). Then, in the sixth, Bradon Durfee brought in Gatlin Pitts as both doubled in the frame to make it 7-3.

Wausau opened things up in the seventh inning with six runs. Three were scored on a home run from Holden Groebl, another was scored by Durfee on a catcher's error, and the other two runs came home courtesy of a Chris Patterson RBI double. The Border Cats pulled a run back in the eighth, but Wasau tabbed on three more in the bottom half. Jake Berkland had an infield RBI single and was followed by Dawson Harman looping a two-RBI single into left-center field. After Caleb Danziesen reached on an infield hit to load the bases, the game was called due to inclement weather.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Wausau had eight extra-base hits in the win, the most for the Woodchucks in any game this season. They also tied their season high in total hits in a game with 23.

Eight players registered multi-hit games, and every single player in the lineup recorded at least one hit. Seven out of the nine players scored a run, and six earned an extra-base hit.

The Woodchucks are now 4-2 this season when trailing first in a game.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau moves to 11-4, and were the only team in the Great Lakes Division to play on Wednesday evening. As a result, the Woodchucks now have a one-game lead over the Madison Mallards in the West division first half standings.

The Woodchucks now enjoy back-to-back off days for the only time this season outside of the All-Star break, before embarking on a seven-game road trip, the longest of the summer. Wausau will begin that road trip Saturday, June 13, in Mequon against the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

The Woodchucks won't be back at home until Friday, June 19, when they host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35 p.m. The game will have Boy Band Firework Friday, presented by Cellcom, the first 200 fans through the gates will receive a light baton, and it's Mosinee Youth Baseball Fundraiser Night! Fans can always purchase tickets to Woodchucks games at Athletic Park by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 11, 2026

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