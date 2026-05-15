Welcome Back, Express Fans - The 2026 Season Is Here

Published on May 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







There's a certain feeling that comes with spring in Eau Claire - the kind that tells you summer is on deck, the grills are warming up, and the lights at Carson Park are about to shine again. As we get ready to open the gates for the 2026 Eau Claire Express season, I couldn't be more excited to welcome our fans, partners, and community back for another year of baseball.

Opening Day is Monday, May 25th - Memorial Day - and there's no better way to kick off the season. It's a tradition that brings families together, honors the start of summer, and fills the ballpark with the kind of energy you can't find anywhere else.

This year, we're building on everything that makes Express baseball special:

A roster full of talented young players ready to compete

A legendary coaching staff committed to development, teamwork, and character

A ballpark experience that's fun, affordable, and unmistakably Eau Claire

Theme nights, promotions, and community events all summer long

As an organization, we're proud of the role we play in this community - and we're grateful for the support we receive from local businesses, fans, and families who make Carson Park such a special place. Whether you're a season ticket holder, a host family, a youth baseball coach bringing your team, or someone who just loves a good night at the ballpark, you're part of what makes this team matter.

Our family believes in supporting the people and traditions that make the Chippewa Valley strong. The Express are one of those traditions - and we're proud to stand behind them again this year.

So grab your tickets, bring your family, and join us as we kick off another unforgettable summer of baseball. I'll see you at Carson Park on Opening Day.

Let's make 2026 our best season yet! #RollTrains







Northwoods League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.