Flying Mummies Embark on Six Game Road Trip, Begin with a Pair of Games against Royal Oak

Published on June 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (6-4) are on the road for six games following a four-game home stand, beginning Thursday evening against the Royal Oak Leprechauns (6-4) for the first of a back-to-back.

Richmond and Royal Oak sit tied for second in the Great Lakes East division, 1.5 games back of the Kalamazoo Growlers.

Following two losses to Kalamazoo on Sunday and Monday, Richmond rebounded with two wins against the Kenosha Kingfish across Tuesday and Wednesday's contests, the latter a 5-2 victory that saw starting pitcher Kai Keamo deliver nine strikeouts in five innings, and key hitting from 1B Eli Bennett, whose two-RBI single in the fifth inning propelled the Mummies ahead, 3-1.

The defining performance Wednesday, however, was a myriad of sensational defensive efforts from the home team. Second baseman Peyton Bittle and shortstop Jimmy Chadwell each had inning-ending solo double-plays in the seventh and eighth, respectively, while Bennett showcased his versatility with a back-handed stop on a grounder in the ninth before flipping the ball to closer Conner Vanderluitgaren covering first base for the inning's second out. Richmond currently ranks first in the Northwoods League in fielding percentage (.980), third in double plays (32), and has committed the third-least errors (7).

Meanwhile, for Royal Oak, offense is the name of the game. The Leprechauns post a team batting average of .261 (5th), with 88 total hits (T-4th), 59 RBI (6th), and a .402 on-base percentage (3rd), scoring 70 runs across the first ten games (7th). Nolan Alvord has been raking to start the season, batting .500 with ten hits, while Oliver Service and Lucas Mead have each knocked 12 hits with four doubles. Luke Kosko is the power-hitter of the group, having launched three home runs and posting a team-high 12 RBI.

Testing those batters in the first game for the Flying Mummies is Nick Julian (1-0), making his second start this season. Julian picked up the win in Richmond's 9-5 victory over the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, pitching four innings while giving up six hits, three runs, three walks, and striking out four. On the mound for Royal Oak in his fourth appearance is Blake Ilitch (1-1), who has posted a 3.86 ERA in seven innings pitched for the Leprechauns.

First pitch from Memorial Park is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 4, 2026

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