Early Deficit Drops Rivets to Flying Mummies

Published on June 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill - After a riveting game delayed and ultimately cut short by rain on Monday, the Rockford Rivets (8-8) looked for revenge against the Richmond Flying Mummies (8-8) the following day. Their attempt, however, fell short when their bats didn't produce as they hoped in a 7-4 loss.

The Rivets recorded only five hits on a night where they couldn't put up multiple runs in any one inning.

On the mound, it was Anthony Sorrentino (Roosevelt University) who struggled through his 2.2 innings pitched. He allowed three runs in the first inning, putting the Rivets behind from the jump. He finished his night with six earned runs, four walks and zero strikeouts.

The Flying Mummies scored all but one of their runs against Sorrentino, forcing the Rivets' offense to work from behind early.

But the home team put up a run of their own in the first. Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) took the free pass to first to get things started, leading his team this season with 15 walks. Tommy Townsend (Xavier University) drove in an RBI single to bring home Von Schlegell and put the Rivets on the board.

Sorrentino was able to produce a 1-2-3 inning in the second, with the help of his defense in multiple ground outs and a fly out.

But the Mummies took flight again in the third, with a couple of RBI singles to blow up the visitor's lead to five. Right-handed pitcher Grant Schroeder (Hawaii Pacific University) entered the game to finish the inning.

Schroeder helped his team, producing zeros in all columns except for strikeouts, with which he had two. Allowing no hits, runs or walks, Schroeder held the Mummies as the offense looked to get going.

Unfortunately, though the Mummies went scoreless in the fourth through eighth innings with the help of Schroder, Ammon Shaul (Gateway CC) and Ryan Sigale (Augustana College), the Rivets continued to leave men stranded on base.

"Was really proud of the bullpen," assistant coach Justin Hallberg said. "They came in and put a lot of zeros up on the board, which was really, really helpful, but we just didn't capitalize when we had opportunities."

An RBI groundout by Tate Schmidt (UW-Milwaukee) scored Bryce Nevils (John A. Logan CC), who continues to stunt his speed, stealing three bags against the Mummies.

In the top of the seventh, Von Schlegell fired up the fans with an incredible running and subsequent diving catch down the third base line to gain the first out of the inning. But a controversial balk call on what otherwise would've been a rundown out had the crowd cupping their hands over their mouths, hoping the umpires would hear their incessant boos.

Regardless, the Rivets added one more in the eighth, but it was never enough. Schmidt gained his first hit as Rivet to again score Nevils, who has scored in every game he's played in-tonight being his 12th in a row.

The Rivets' loss to the Flying Mummies came on the heels of heated tension and right before an off day and road trip. The Rivs dance around the .500 mark, standing close to many opponents in a competitive Great Lakes East division, with the first and last place teams are separated by only three games.

"We'll take it a day at a time," Hallberg said. "The first trip going off, where we'll have six days, and I think it'll be a good experience for all of the guys."

They will continue their pursuit of the Richmond Flying Mummies, this time at their place, on Thursday at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2026

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