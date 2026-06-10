Huskies Rally But Come up Short, Fall 8-5

Published on June 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies dropped the series opener against the Bismarck Larks 8-5 on Tuesday night, dropping to 6-9 on the season. The Larks move to 6-7 with the victory and pick up their first road win after starting 0-3.

Anthony Andrews got the ball for Duluth for the third time to start. Andrews was effective if not efficient, working around traffic all day but ultimately allowing just one run in four innings of work. He exited with a 3-1 lead after the Huskies tagged Bismarck starter Jordan Watkins for three runs in the third, thanks in part to a Blake Eckerle two-run single. Watkins would finish with three innings pitched, allowing three runs and striking out three as well.

The middle innings were controlled by Bismarck. Logan Reid relieved Andrews but struggled, allowing two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to turn a two-run Huskies lead into a two-run deficit. Reaid was tagged for five singles and issued two walks as well, striking out four across two innings of work. Jaden Correa picked up RBI on a single and sacrifice fly, respectively, in the fifth and sixth innings.

After Lark reliever Breylynn Courtney worked three lockdown innings in relief, Duluth tagged him for two runs in the seventh, tying the game on a Benji Kautto single that scored Anthony Cepeda and Parker Kristall. Jacob Culp, Bismarck's best pitcher entering the game, allowed the inherited runners to score in the seventh but stranded the bases loaded in the eighth to keep the game knotted at 5. Finn Furcht was excellent in his two innings.

Entering the ninth tied at five, the Huskies turned to closer Pierce Anderson. Anderson struggled throwing strikes, and after a walk, stolen base and throwing error by Eckerle behind the plate, Hutson Guinn gave Bismarck the lead on a fielder's choice to second base. Ezra Farmer launched a two-run home run to extend the lead to three. Gavin Parkerson entered in the bottom of the ninth and promptly set the Huskies down in order to earn his first save.

Bismarck had a new-look lineup, with six Larks making their season debuts. Connor Mendell was the standout amongst a set of good days at the plate. Mendell went 1-for-1 with a single and walked four times. He drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth after working a leadoff walk, which marked his second run scored of the game. Dylan Larkins and Logan Keilen both had multi-hit debuts and all six new Larks either scored a run or drove one in.

On Deck

The Huskies and Larks meet again tomorrow in the series finale, which will wrap up the season series between the two teams. The sides split in Bismarck last week, so the Larks currently lead the season matchup two games to one. After the Larks leave town, the Huskies will welcome the Minot Hot Tots for a two game set on Thursday and Friday, the first of two series between the two teams.







Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2026

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