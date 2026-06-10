Flying Mummies Hold off Rivets, 7-4, to Secure Series Victory in Rockford

Published on June 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Richmond Flying Mummies built an early lead and never relinquished it Tuesday night, defeating the Rockford Rivets 7-4 to earn a series victory at Rivets Stadium.

Richmond wasted little time getting on the board, scoring three runs in the opening inning. Ashton Seymore delivered an RBI double to center field before Jackson Cliatt and Jimmy Chadwell each drove in runs to give the Mummies a 3-0 advantage.

Rockford answered with a run in the bottom of the first, but Richmond struck again in the third. Drew Phillips walked and eventually scored after a Seymore single and Rivets error, while Chadwell's RBI single plated two more runs to stretch the lead to 6-1.

The Rivets chipped away over the middle innings. Caleb Rhodes brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the third, Bryce Nevils scored on a groundout in the fourth, and Rockford added another run in the eighth on Tate Schmidt's RBI single to make it a 6-4 game.

Richmond's pitching staff repeatedly stranded Rivets baserunners throughout the contest. Starter Kai Keamo worked five effective innings, allowing three runs while keeping Rockford from generating a big inning after the first. Zach Neville followed with two scoreless frames, escaping multiple threats and preserving the Mummies' lead. Beau Pasteur closed the door in the ninth, recording the final three outs to earn the save.

The Mummies added an insurance run in the ninth when a wild pitch and throwing error allowed Drew Phillips to score, extending the lead back to three runs.

Seymore paced the Richmond offense with two hits, including a double, while driving in two runs and scoring once. Chadwell collected two RBIs, and Phillips scored twice. Richmond finished with seven runs despite recording only six hits, taking advantage of walks, stolen bases, wild pitches, and Rivets miscues.

Rockford managed four runs on five hits. Nevils scored twice and reached base multiple times, while Tommy Townsend and Zan Von Schlegell each contributed offensively for the Rivets.

Kai Keamo (2-0) earned the victory for Richmond, while Anthony Sorrentino (0-2) was charged with the loss. Beau Pasteur collected his first save of the season.

The Flying Mummies return to action Thursday night when they return to Don McBride Stadium to again face off against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2026

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