Huskies Thrash Express 12-3
Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
DULUTH, Minn. - The Duluth Huskies (13-16) put together a full-team performance in a comprehensive 12-3 drubbing of the Eau Claire Explorers (14-13)
Starters Elijah Underhill and Quinten Marsh exchanged scoreless first innings, before the baserunning of Anthony Cepeda got the scoring started. Cepeda singled with one out in the second, was moved to second by a walk, and stole third easily. The throw down got away, and Cepeda loped home for a 1-0 lead.
The two hottest hitters in the Eau Claire lineup provided the riposte, with Cade Palkowski flipping a double to left to score a tying run in the third, before he was singled in by Hollon Brock. The lead flipped again in the last of the third. Manny Dorantes led off with a walk, Brayden Smith dumped a single into center, and Dax Hardcastle thrummed a double off the left field wall that scored both baserunners for a 3-2 Duluth lead.
Underhill retired the side in order in the fourth, and was rewarded with run support. After the first two batters were retired in the bottom of the innings, Dorantes was hit by a pitch to keep the inning alive. Smith doubled Dorantes in, George McIntyre plated Smith with a soft single, and Jalen Smith brought McIntyre around with a knock to left. Underhill then completed his outing with a clean fifth.
Dorantes was the spark again in the sixth inning, taking a hit-by-pitch to start the frame. Brayden Smith singled, McIntyre walked, then two errors sandwiched around a Hardcastle sacrifice fly scored four runs. With Waylon Walsh at the plate, another run was balked in by the Eau Claire pitcher. Walsh then hooked a double to right that plated the inning's sixth run, opening up a 12-2 advantage.
A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch in the seventh gave Eau Claire a third tally, but otherwise four Husky relievers wrapped up an easy victory. The win, following yesterday's triumph, marked the first time in the month of June the Huskies have won back-to-back games. The 23 runs put up in the last two days are also the largest mark for a pair of Huskies games this season.
Underhill's final line was 5.0 innings, two hits, two runs, three walks, three strikeouts, and his first Northwoods League win. Luke Holcomb, Kai Valleroy, Parker Thomas, and Dawson Brosnaham each threw an inning, and combined to allow just one run while walking just one batter.
It was a good day for the Smiths - Brayden had a 3-for-5 day, scoring thrice and driving in one. Jalen also went 3-for-5, doubling and driving in two. Cepeda singled and walked three times, scoring a pair of runs. Dorantes scored three runs.
On Deck
The Huskies complete their series tomorrow at 6:35 on the road in Eau Claire. They then return home for a four-game homestand spanning Wednesday to Saturday. They host Thunder Bay first for two, then Waterloo for a further pair.
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