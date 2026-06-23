Stingers Split Home Doubleheader with MoonDogs

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (11-18) split their doubleheader with the Mankato MoonDogs (13-14) Monday night at Bill Taunton Stadium featuring two seven-inning games.

The first game ended 4-2 in favor of the host Stingers. It was the Moondog's though that got the scoring going with Drew McConnell connecting for a solo shot three pitches into the game.

In the bottom of the second, Jayton Greer lead off with a single and was followed by back to back triples by Kyler Proctor and Nate Stiveson the tie the game. These were just the 2nd and 3rd three-bag hits for the Stingers this season. Two batters later Brady Fitzpatrick made it 3-1 with sacrifice fly RBI in his debut with the ball club.

Mankato would add an unearned run in the 4th to get within one. The brilliance from Stingers Starter Brady Nelson kept the MoonDogs in check most of the game as he went six innings, five hits, two runs(one earned), walked two and struck out seven. He picked up his first win as a Stinger.

Kyler Proctor added a sacrifice fly RBI for an insurance run to make the lead 4-2. He was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the game for going 1-3 with a triple and 2 runs batted in. Parker Barraza would tie for the Northwoods league lead in saves by recording his fifth of the season.

Game 2 would go to the visiting squad in a low scoring pitchers duel. Through the first four innings only the Stingers threatened in the third but grounded into an inning ending double play with the bases loaded.

Mankato starer, Krish Ghandi went four innings, allowed two hits, and struck out three. He was replaced by Kaeden Guida.

Riley Hasenstab started for the Stingers and was perfect through four frames until he allowed a lead-off walk to Evan Rolbiecki in the fifth. Two batters later, Tanner Kern broke the scoreless tie with a double to right centerfield to bring in Rolbiecki.

Hasenstab would finish the sixth inning with a stat line of allowing one hit, one earned run, one walk, and picked up six punch outs. His strong performance earned him Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game.

In the home sixth, Max Buettenback evened the score with an RBI single to drive home Luke Devine. It is Buetteback's 13th RBI in just as many games this season.

Koen Barton entered in the seventh and allowed a solo home run to Rolbiecki to push the visitors ahead 2-1. The big hit ended up being the difference Wyatt Thornbury picked up the Save in the bottom half and the win went to Guida.

The same two teams will matchup tomorrow night in Mankato. First Pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at ISG Field.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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