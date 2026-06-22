Green Bay Travels to la Crosse for a Series with the Loggers

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a big offensive showing in yesterday's ballgame, Green Bay now sits just one game back from first place in the Great Lakes West. With eight days to go in the half, this next week of baseball is critical for the Rockers.

They start this week with a series against the Loggers. La Crosse is one of the best offenses in the Northwoods League. They are second in batting average, third in slugging and first in on-base percentage. This makes for an interesting matchup with Green Bay's high pitching metrics.

The Rockers are fourth in team ERA and first in WHIP. With Alex LePage throwing for Green Bay tonight, it will be quite the battle between two of the league's best squads. He has a 4.20 ERA this season and is coming off of his best start against Fond du Lac.

Miles Dismute is the starting pitcher for La Crosse. His 2026 campaign hasn't been quite as productive. He has allowed at least three runs in all of his games so far this year, with six allowed last time out. This is his third season with the Loggers and he will look for a successful day against a Rocker lineup that scored 17 runs yesterday.

Zach Zovakowski returns to the lineup for Green Bay. The extra-base hit machine has been off the last couple of games but will look to do damage against a righty on the mound. Novakowski is batting .326 against right-handed pitching this season and has been great at the bottom of the lineup.

With Wausau squaring off against the Dock Spiders, Green Bay has a chance to be tied for the top spot in the division after tonight.

The Rockers return home on Wednesday, June 24, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm. The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by Levi Ballenger 3 Piece! It's Trade Workers Night, presented by Republic ResponseAbility. Additionally, it's Youth Sports Night, and kids who wear their youth sports jerseys from any sport get free entry! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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