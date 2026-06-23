Lakeshore Chinooks and Rockford Rivets Game Preview 6/22

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks (12-13) play the Rockford Rivets (10-18) tonight at 6:05 pm CDT, for a two-game series. The Chinooks enter tonight's contest 2-3 in their last five games, with Rockford entering 1-4 in that stretch.

Looking to receive some length from their starting pitching, Chinook Max Mousser is making his fifth start of the season. Mousser was pulled after two innings in his last start on June 17 against Fond du Lac. In the start, Mousser allowed three earned runs and faced 11 batters.

Coming off a nine-run win over Madison yesterday, there are no changes to the Chinooks order.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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