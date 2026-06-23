Woodchucks Pull Through Late Again to Win at Fond du Lac

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI- In yet another closely contested game in the first half playoff race, Wausau found another avenue to victory Monday night on the road, as they beat the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 4-2 at Herr-Baker Field.

Eight of the nine players in the starting lineup for Wausau had a hit, and five players registered multi-hit games. That included Dawson Harman (South Carolina/Miami) who went 2-5 with an RBI, and Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato/Kansas) who scored a run as part of a 2-5 performance.

On the mound, Tyson Potts (Central Michigan) had his best start of the summer, only surrendering one unearned run in five innings, and collecting a season-high eight strikeouts. Pete Jezerniac (Kennesa State) earned a nine-out save in his first appearance of the summer, allowing one walk and one strikeout.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau claimed the lead at the first attempt, as Kyler Northrop (Washington State) brought home Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) on a RBI double that blooped into right field. Fond du Lac would answer to tie the game up with an unearned run in the top of the second.

Neither team scored again until the sixth inning, when Fond du Lac scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1. But after that inning, Wausau made the late moments count. In the seventh, Bradon Durfee delivered a go-ahead two-RBI single into shallow left field.

Then, Dawson Harman padded the lead with an RBI single in the eighth inning to make it 4-2. The Dock Spiders didn't score again, as Pete Jezerniac shut the door in the final three innings, as no runners reached scoring position against the left-handed reliever.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

The Woodchucks are now an undefeated 12-0 this season when allowing four runs or less in a game.

Tonight's win gave Wausau back-to-back wins on the road as part of the same series for the first time this season.

Pete Jezerniac's nine-out save was the longest save for any Wausau pitcher this season.

In the last three games, 16 of the 22 runs that Wausau has scored have come in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks improve to 16-8, and hold their position alone atop the Great Lakes West standings. The Madison Mallards won tonight, but the Green Bay lost, meaning the Woodchucks now lead the Mallards by one game and the Rockers by two with seven games remaining in the first half. Wausau also leads the series against the Dock Spiders for the first time, 3-2, and have a chance to win the series outright.

The Woodchucks return home tomorrow night, Tuesday, June 23, to finish out a stretch of six straight games against the Dock Spiders. First pitch against Fond du Lac is set for 6:35 p.m. It's a can't miss night, because the ZOOperstars make their 2026 appearance at Athletic park, Presented by Rib Mountain Paper! It's also Bang for Your Buck Night, and tickets are available that include $2.00 hot dogs, $2.00 tap soda & $4.00 16oz Domestic Drafts. Fans can purchase tickets for remaining 2026 Woodchucks games at Athletic Park online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 22, 2026

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