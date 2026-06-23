Growlers Blown out by Kingfish

Published on June 22, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO Mich. -- The Kalamazoo Growlers (18-11) were blown out in a 24-3 final against the Kenosha Kingfish (16-12) in a series opener Monday night.

The Kingfish jumped on starter Jack Crittendon early, hitting a three-run home run in the opening frame. A solo shot to open the second inning gave Kenosha a 4-0 lead.

Kalamazoo answered as Josh Campbell left the yard to lead off the bottom of the third, before the dam broke.

The Kingfish outscored the Growlers 20-2 the remainder of the way, capitalized by Dawson Downs leaving the yard in the eighth for a grand slam on his second home run of the night. Downs ended the night with 10 RBIs for the Kingfish.

For Kalamazoo, their two runs came in the sixth, with Josh Algarin leaving the yard and Trevor Johnson walking in a run.

The 24-3 loss is the worst for Kalamazoo this season, however, they remain atop the Great Lakes East as the Traverse City Pit Spitters fell to the Royal Oak Leprechauns.

The win for Kenosha bring the Kingfish within 1.5 games of the division lead with seven games remaining, while the Growlers continue to hold their one-game advantage over Traverse City with seven games remaining.

Kalamazoo and Kenosha play the second game of a four game series Tuesday night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







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