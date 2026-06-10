Mallards Storm Back to Beat Wisconsin Rapids Rafters

Published on June 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Madison Mallards (10-5) erased an early deficit to defeat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (3-10) on Wednesday night.

The Mallards fell into an early hole as Wisconsin Rapids put together a big first inning. After a run scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Rafters, Nico Defazio (Houston Christian) hit an RBI single to extend the lead to 2-0. Esteban Olazaba (Cal State Fullerton) and Josiah Palomino (Point University) each added RBI hits later in the inning as the Rafters built a 5-0 advantage.

John Hadley VI (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee) drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning to cut the lead to 5-1. On the mound, Reed Adler (Northeast Iowa Community College) and Heeryun Han (Texas Tech University) quieted the Rafters' offense with multiple scoreless innings in relief.

Just as they have several times already this season, the Mallards mounted a big rally to come back from behind. With the lead cut to three in the sixth inning, Jeremy Martinez (Indiana State University) hit a two-run double to make it a 5-4 game. Later in the inning, Preston Yaucher (Penn State University) delivered an RBI single to tie the game at five, and Hadley followed with a two-run single to give Madison its first lead of the night, 7-5.

The Mallards added another run in the eighth inning when Martinez crossed the plate on an error. The Madison bullpen was flawless, combining for 8.1 shutout innings as the Mallards went on to secure an 8-5 victory.

Han picked up his second win of the season in relief, while Colton LeFave (San Diego State University) was charged with the loss for Wisconsin Rapids. Eli Hoyt (University of Louisville) earned his third save of the year.

The Mallards return to Warner Park on Thursday night to begin a two-game series against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2026

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