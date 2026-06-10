Jr. Wahawks Baseball Awarded Equipment Through Share the Glove Initiative

Published on June 10, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Waterloo Bucks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - In conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation, the Waterloo Bucks are proud to announce that Jr. Wahawks Baseball has been named the recipient of this year's Share the Glove Equipment Grant Program. The Foundation's grant, which is part of the "Share the Glove" initiative, is one of 26 grants awarded in each NWL community.

The Bucks received numerous applicants in the ninth year of the grant and are proud to have an impact by providing this baseball equipment to an organization in the area. The Bucks made an on-field presentation with representatives of the Jr. Wahawks Baseball program during their May 27th game.

"We are incredibly grateful to be selected as a recipient of the Share the Glove Grant," said Sara Towlerton, Jr. Wahawks Baseball Communications Director. "Programs like this help make youth baseball more accessible and provide opportunities for young athletes to learn, grow, and develop a love for the game. On behalf of the Jr. Wahawks organization, our players, coaches, and families, we want to thank the Waterloo Bucks and the Northwoods League Foundation's Share the Glove Equipment Grant Program for investing in the future of youth baseball in our community. This support will have a lasting impact on the kids we serve both on and off the field."

The Northwoods League Foundation's donation of youth Rawlings baseball and softball equipment this Spring will include one set of catcher's gear, nine fielding gloves, six batting helmets, three bats, and one bucket of practice balls. Thirteen baseball grants and thirteen softball grants will be awarded in total throughout the NWL's footprint.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

Jr. Wahawks Baseball is a Waterloo-based youth program entering its 16th season and serving over 70 local players. The organization enriches the lives of children and families by providing opportunities to learn teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship through baseball. With the support of volunteers and local sponsors, they work to keep the sport accessible and affordable while helping young athletes grow in confidence, character, and community pride.







Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2026

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