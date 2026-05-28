Flying Mummies Hand Battle Jacks First Loss of Season

Published on May 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- The Richmond Flying Mummies (2-2) jumped on Battle Creek early and never looked back Sunday afternoon, handing the Battle Jacks (3-1) their first loss of the season with a 9-5 victory on the road.

Richmond wasted little time igniting the offense. Peyton Bittle opened the game with a single and later stole second before Landen Fry ripped a two-run double to left field, giving the Flying Mummies an early advantage. Later in the inning, Jimmy Chadwell added an RBI single as Richmond grabbed a 3-0 lead in the opening frame.

Battle Creek answered quickly in the bottom half. Hunter Morgan launched a solo home run before the Battle Jacks later loaded the bases with a combination of hits and walks. Richmond starter Kai Keamo escaped further trouble with a key strikeout of Owen Larrigan to preserve a one-run lead.

The Flying Mummies offense exploded again in the second inning, plating four more runs to take firm control of the game. Prince Deboskie sparked the rally with a two-out walk and stolen base before Peyton Bittle drove him home with a single. Jackson Thomas and Landen Fry followed with RBI hits before Chadwell delivered another run-scoring single to cap the four-run inning and extend Richmond's lead to 7-2. Battle Creek managed one run in the bottom of the second after Noah Hogan scored on an AJ Lucas single, trimming the deficit to 7-3.

Richmond added another insurance run in the third inning. After Deboskie singled and both he and Peyton Bittle stole bases, Jackson Thomas lined an RBI single to right field to make it 8-3.

After the early offensive fireworks, pitching and defense took over. The Flying Mummies bullpen combined to keep Battle Creek off the scoreboard from the third through seventh innings, while Richmond's defense turned three double plays to erase potential threats. Elias Murdock delivered a clean fifth inning with three consecutive ground-ball outs, and JJ Jackson worked a scoreless seventh inning highlighted by a caught stealing and a strikeout of Hunter Morgan.

The Flying Mummies tacked on another run in the eighth inning after Braeden Becker delivered an RBI single to left field, scoring Jimmy Chadwell to push the advantage to 9-3. Battle Creek answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, one of which came unearned following a passed ball, but Beau Pasteur settled the game down and closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth inning.

Richmond finished with 14 hits and committed no errors in the win. Fry, Chadwell, and Jackson Thomas each delivered multiple RBIs, while Peyton Bittle and Prince Deboskie consistently pressured Battle Creek on the basepaths throughout the night. The victory marked an important bounce-back performance for the Flying Mummies after Saturday night's loss in Battle Creek while also delivering the Battle Jacks their first defeat of the young season.

The Flying Mummies continue their road trip on May 29th when they travel to face the Kenosha Kingfish. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35PM.







Northwoods League Stories from May 28, 2026

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