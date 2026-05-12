Loggers Round out Coaching Staff with Experienced Trio

Published on May 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

La Crosse Loggers News Release







LA CROSSE, WIS. - As the La Crosse Loggers continue their final preparations for the upcoming 2026 season, field manager Justin Ramsey announced who will be joining him in the Logger dugout this summer and it's a group of veteran coaches that, collectively, have amassed 76 years of collegiate and professional coaching experience. Joining Ramsey will be assistant coaches Billy Horton, Chris Monroe and Adam Lesko.

Billy Horton is embarking on his first season in La Crosse and the Northwoods League in 2026 but is a veteran in the coaching world. Horton comes to the Loggers with service in three different MLB organizations and has managed for the past three seasons in the Pioneer League. He was with the San Francisco Giants from 2012-2019 as a hitting coach, fundamentals coach, and director of extended spring training. In 2016, Horton managed the Arizona League Giants Orange, guiding them to a 30-26 record. During that time, more than two dozen Giants players who were drafted or signed as minor league free agents made their MLB debut. Horton has also worked in various capacities for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2001-2003, 2006) and Chicago White Sox (2003).

More recently, Horton served as the field manager and assistant general manager of the Yolo/Yuba Sutter High Wheelers of the Pioneer League, a position he held for the past two seasons where he was also named the 2024 Pioneer League Manager of the Year. Prior to that he earned the same Manager of the year accolades while guiding the Billings Mustangs. He has also served as a manager for the Williamsport Crosscutters in the MLB Draft League (2021), going 25-32 in the league's inaugural campaign, as well as the field coordinator for the Arizona Collegiate Wood Bat League (2020, 2022).

In 2006, Horton founded Cactus Athletics, a company dedicated to training young athletes and coaches. He is familiar with virtually all the new technology used by MLB to find and train players, including Rapsodo, K-Motion, Hit Trax, Trackman, and Blast Motion. Over the past 17 years more than 10,000 players and coaches have participated in his camps, clinics, and baseball leagues.

As a player, Horton got his first taste of Independent baseball, suiting up as a catcher, first baseman, and outfielder in five different leagues. In total, he saw action for the West Manitoba Wranglers, New Jersey Jackals, Tupelo Tornado, Bayou Bullfrogs, Canton Crocodiles, and Cook County Cheetahs from 1997-00. He played collegiately at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama.

Chris Monroe is a seasoned baseball coach with a diverse background spanning collegiate coaching, summer league development, and professional scouting programs. He joins the Loggers for the first time in 2026 but is no stranger to the Northwoods League as he served as the Bench Coach for the Wausau Woodchucks in 2016.

Monroe's coaching experience is vast as he has worked as the Bench Coach for the Bristol Stateliners in the Appalachian League in 2024, powered by MLB and USA Baseball. In 2023, he served as the Pitching Coach for the Pulaski River Turtles in the same league and was selected to participate in the MLB Scout and Coaching Development Program, completing a scouting apprenticeship during the MLB Arizona Fall League. His summer ball experience also includes roles as Hitting Coach for the Burlington Bees (Prospect League, 2022), Pitching Coach for the Winnipesaukee Muskrats (NECBL, 2018), and Bench Coach for the Wausau Woodchucks (Northwoods League, 2016).

At the collegiate level, Monroe worked as the Recruiting Coordinator at Saint Anselm College (2023-2024). His past coaching roles include Assistant Coach at Spoon River College (2022), where he worked with catchers and served as an assistant hitting coach; Volunteer Pitching Coach at Western Illinois University (NCAA Division I, 2021); Pitching Coach at Worcester State University (2018); and Volunteer Assistant at Framingham State University (2015-2016).

Monroe played collegiate baseball as a right-handed pitcher at Framingham State University from 2011 to 2015, following a successful high school career at Fitchburg High School (2006-2010). Known for his well-rounded expertise, Monroe brings a deep understanding of pitching, hitting, catching, recruiting, and scouting to every team he works with, along with a strong commitment to player development and growth both on and off the field.

Coach Adam Lesko is reuniting with former teammate Justin Ramsey in his first stint with the La Crosse Loggers this summer. Lesko was a teammate of Ramsey's when the two played at Oral Roberts University in 2004-2005 and he also enjoyed a stop at the University of Nevada. Lesko has coached for over 17 years including serving as the pitching coach for the Minot Hot Tots last summer as well as the pitching coach for the Muskegon Clippers of the Great Lakes League in 2024. He is the currently the varsity pitching coach at Centennial HS in Las Vegas.

The Loggers will open their 2026 campaign on Monday, May 25 when they host the Duluth Huskies at 3:05 p.m. at Copeland Park. Season tickets, group outings, flex plans and Opening Day ticket packages are on sale now with ticket information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. The Loggers office is also open Monday thru Friday, 8:30 am - 5 p.m., at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse.







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