South Carolina Infielder Signs with Woodchucks

Published on May 12, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce the signing of Dawson Harman for the 2026 season. Harman, a junior at the University of South Carolina, will join the Woodchucks roster this summer.

INF - Dawson Harman | 6'4"| | R/R | Junior| University of South Carolina

Harman is originally from Lithia, Florida and was ranked the No. 8 third baseman by Perfect Game out of High School. He attended High Point University for his freshman season in 2024, before transferring to the College of Central Florida for 2025. There, he was named a First-Team JUCO All-American as well as the Florida JUCO Player of the Year and Citrus Conference Player of the Year. Last season, he batted .370 with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs.

This season for South Carolina, Harman has appeared in 35 games and is batting .230 with 26 hits, including 11 doubles, a triple, and nine home runs. He has driven in a total of 36 RBIs on the year so far and has stolen 5 out of 5 bases attempted. The University of South Carolina is 22-30 this season and will take on Winthrop tonight, while finishing conference play at Vanderbilt this weekend.

All tickets are now on sale for the Wausau Woodchucks 2026 season! Whether you are looking for single game, half season, full season, or various ticket packages, we can't wait to see you at the ballpark. Get yours by visiting woodchucks.com or by calling 715-845-5055.







Northwoods League Stories from May 12, 2026

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