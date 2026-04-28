Woodchucks Welcome Back Potts and Mazzacano for 2026

Published on April 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are excited to announce the return of two pitchers. Brayden Mazzacano and Tyson Potts will be back at Athletic Park for the 2026 season.

RHP - Tyson Potts | 6'2"| | R/R | Senior| Central Michigan University

LHP - Brayden Mazzacano| 6'2"| L/L | Sophomore| University of Illinois

Potts pitched in nine games during the 2025 season for the Woodchucks and recorded a 3.35 ERA. He led the team in strikeouts with 43 over 48.1 innings. Potts earned the title of Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night on June 2nd last season with a dominant performance over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, going seven scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts.

In his first season with Central Michigan, Potts has a 6.40 ERA through 11 appearances with 32 strikeouts on the year. Central Michigan is currently 18-23 overall and will continue this season at Notre Dame on April 28th.

Mazzacano was a two-way player for the Woodchucks in 2025, pitching in nine games and while batting .221 through 81 at-bats. He ended the year with a 4.41 ERA through 16.1 innnings with 15 strikeouts and only eight earned runs.

So far this spring for Illinois, Mazzacano has pitched for a total of five innings out of the bullpen, with five strikeouts. He currently has four hits on the season with six RBIs. He has walked a total of six times and has two stolen bases. Illinois is currently 21-21 and will play Roosevelt University on April 28th before travelling to take on Iowa over the weekend.

All tickets are now on sale for the Wausau Woodchucks 2026 season! Whether you are looking for single game, half season, full season, or various ticket packages, we can't wait to see you at the ballpark. Get yours by visiting woodchucks.com or by calling 715-845-5055.







Northwoods League Stories from April 28, 2026

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