Wausau Adds Gatlin Pitts to 2026 Roster

Published on April 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks will welcome Gatlin Pitts to the field for the summer of 2026. Pitts is currently a sophomore at Pearl River Community College.

INF - Gatlin Pitts | 5'10" | R/R | Sophomore | Pearl River Community College

Pitts is originally from Fairhope, Alabama and attended Bayside Academy, where he became a four-time All-County Selection and was named All-State during his junior year. Out of high school, he was ranked as the 8th best shortstop in the state. Before transferring Pearl River, Pitts attended Samford University for his freshman season where he had 21 hits including five home runs and 21 RBIs.

Through 40 games this season, Pitts has maintained a .355 batting average with 50 hits on the year, including 10 doubles, a triple, and five home runs, driving in 27 RBIs. This spring, Pitts has been a strong force on the base paths, leading the team with 22 stolen bases. He has helped lead his team defensively as well, with a .940 fielding percentage and 16 double plays on the year. Pearl River Community College is currently 32-8 on the season and will continue conference play on Wednesday, April 8th against Meridian Community College.

The Wausau Woodchucks are gearing up for an exciting 2026 season! Opening Day at Athletic Park for the Woodchucks is Thursday, May 28th against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 PM, featuring a Wisconsin Lottery Hat Giveaway for the first 500 fans 18 and older. Tickets for Opening Day can be purchased here. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are available now by calling 715-845-5055 or by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from April 6, 2026

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