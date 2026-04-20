Woodchucks Launch Jiffy Lube Hometown Hero Program for 2026

Published on April 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI- The Wausau Woodchucks and Jiffy Lube are teaming up for the 2026 season to present the Jiffy Lube Hometown Hero Program! This is a season long promotion that will recognize those making a difference in our community at each Woodchucks game this season.

The Woodchucks are looking for nominations for the Hometown Hero Program. These individuals can be anyone in the community deemed a hometown hero including frontline workers, police officers, firefighters, military personnel, teachers, and more.

This year, the Woodchucks organization wants to recognize those who may not be in these career fields but also make a difference through volunteering or helping the community around them thrive in one way or another. Small acts of kindness are impactful and can be a reason to nominate someone for this honor.

Jiffy Lube Hometown Heroes will be recognized at each Woodchucks game this summer. They will receive four tickets to enjoy the game with their family, as well as four food and beverage vouchers to be used at the game.

Do you know someone making a difference in their community? Nominations are open now at https://northwoodsleague.com/wausau-woodchucks/community/community-initiatives/hometown-heroes/.

The Wausau Woodchucks are gearing up for an exciting 2026 season! Opening Day at Athletic Park for the Woodchucks is Thursday, May 28th against the Green Bay Rockers at 6:35 PM, featuring a Wisconsin Lottery Hat Giveaway for the first 500 fans 18 and older. Tickets for Opening Day can be purchased here. Season tickets, group outings, and select ticket packages are available now by calling 715-845-5055 or by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from April 20, 2026

Woodchucks Launch Jiffy Lube Hometown Hero Program for 2026 - Wausau Woodchucks

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