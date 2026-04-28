Willmar Stingers 2026 Promotional Schedule
Published on April 28, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers are thrilled to unveil their 2026 Promotional Schedule, packed with exciting giveaways, fan-favorite theme nights, and family-friendly events. Single game tickets for Stingers Baseball will go on sale Friday, May 1st at 10:00 am. Fans will be able to to purchase tickets at willmarstingers.com, stopping by the Stingers ticket office located at Bill Taunton Stadium, or by calling 320-222-2010
Here's a look at the promotional highlights for the 2026 season:
Thursday, June 4th
Summer St. Patty's Night & Jersey Giveaway presented by Quist Wealth Management. All fans at the game will have a chance to win one of the game worn St. Patty's Night Jerseys.
Friday, June 5th
Former Stingers pitchers and current Toronto Blue Jay and Washington National Louie & Gus Varland Double Bobblehead Night presented by Schwieters Chevrolet of Willmar. 1st 250 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind custom double brother bobblehead.
Monday, June 15th
Bark in the Park presented by South 71 Veterinary Clinic.
Bring your pups for a night of tail-wagging fun, giveaways, and pet-friendly activities. Register your dog's photograph to be featured on the jerseys worn during the game.
Sunday, June 28th
Classic Car Show Night presented by Country Stop and A&W of New London.
Starting at 2:30 PM, check out classic and unique cars while enjoying live music, food, and drinks at the event.
Thursday, July 2nd
Veteran's Appreciation Night presented by the Kandiyohi County Veterans Service office.
Join us in recognizing and honoring local veterans with a pre-game picnic and a complimentary ticket for veterans provided by the Kandiyohi County Veterans Services Office.
Friday, July 17th
Barry Plush Doll Giveaway presented by Project Turnabout.
The first 150 kids 14 and under will receive a collectible Barry plush doll - a must-have for Stingers fans of all ages.
Saturday, July 18th
Former Stingers Infielder and current Minnesota Twin Brooks Lee Jersey Giveaway presented by Cash Wise Foods. The first 200 kids 14 and under will receive a Brooks Lee replica jersey.
The 2026 Willmar Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.
About the Willmar Stingers:
The Willmar Stingers are a member of the Northwoods League, the premier summer collegiate baseball league in North America. The Stingers provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment while showcasing the top college baseball talent from across the country.
For more information about the Willmar Stingers, visit willmarstingers.com or contact the front office (320)222-2010 or info@willmarstingers.com.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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