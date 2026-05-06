Woodchucks Add Pair of Arizona Freshman for 2026

Published on May 6, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are thrilled to announce the signing of two freshman out of the University of Arizona. Caleb Danzeisen and Gavin Triezenberg will be joining the 2026 roster.

UTL - Caleb Danzeisen | 6'1"| | L/R | Freshman| University of Arizona

INF - Gavin Triezenberg| 6'2"| L/L | Freshman| University of Arizona

Originally from Laveen, Arizona, Danzeisen attend Valley Christian High School and has a career batting average of .464 with 100 runs scored and 117 RBIs. He was ranked as the number 7 overall prospect and number 3 outfield out of Arizona by Perfect Game. Before coming to Arizona, Danzeisen was selected to the Perfect Game All-Tournament Team 20 times.

Triezenberg is a native of Palos Heights, Illinois and attended Brother Rice High School. As a senior, he batted .427 with 53 hits and 41 RBIs with 14 doubles, three triples, and four home runs. Triezenberg was ranked as the number 3 shortstop in the state of Illinois by Perfect Game.

This season, Danzeisen is batting .250 with 32 hits and 14 RBIs and has stolen 3 bases. Triezenberg has appeared in three games so far this season and has recorded a hit and a RBI. Arizona is currently 16-30 and will play New Mexico State tonight before playing Houston in conference play over the weekend.

All tickets are now on sale for the Wausau Woodchucks 2026 season! Whether you are looking for single game, half season, full season, or various ticket packages, we can't wait to see you at the ballpark. Get yours by visiting woodchucks.com or by calling 715-845-5055.







Northwoods League Stories from May 6, 2026

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