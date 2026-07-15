Leprechauns Capitalize on Mummies' Miscues, Start Series with 12-2 Victory

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies saw an early two-run lead slip away Tuesday night as the Royal Oak Leprechauns capitalized on defensive miscues and patient at-bats to claim a 12-2 victory at Don McBride Stadium. Richmond falls to 4-6 on the season, while Royal Oak improves to 7-4.

The Mummies struck first in the second inning when Jackson Cliatt launched a solo home run to left field, his first of the season. Later in the frame, Carson Bittner collected his first hit with Richmond before eventually scoring on a Royal Oak throwing error to give the Mummies a 2-0 advantage.

Royal Oak answered in the third, loading the bases before Owen Turner delivered a two-run double to tie the game. The Leprechauns took the lead an inning later on Patrick Ilitch's sacrifice fly after Carson Raether reached on a single and later scored following a Richmond error.

The visitors continued to pressure Richmond defensively, scoring twice in the sixth, once in the seventh, and breaking the game open with a five-run eighth inning. Connor Larkin highlighted the decisive rally with a three-run home run, while Tate Deal added his second RBI double of the night.

Richmond finished with nine hits, led by two-hit performances from Jackson Thomas, Jackson Cliatt, and Carson Bittner in his Flying Mummies debut. Cliatt drove in Richmond's lone RBI with his second-inning homer, while Bittner reached base three times and swiped a stolen base.

Jaden Alberson worked three innings in the start, allowing two runs while striking out four. Theodore Hohn was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs, one earned, over three innings. Royal Oak took advantage of three Richmond errors and drew 11 walks in the contest.

Jon Whiteside earned the victory for the Leprechauns, allowing two runs, one earned, across 5.2 innings while striking out seven. Jack Sequin and Erich Daigle combined for 3.1 scoreless innings of relief to close out the win.

The two clubs continue their two-game series Wednesday night at Don McBride Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM EST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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