Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Game Preview 7/15

Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- With a 18-3 record at home, the Lakeshore Chinooks travel back to Mequon, Wi. today after a three-game road trip. Concluding a two-game set against the Green Bay Rockers, first pitch is set for 6:05 pm CDT.

Making just one start on the year, Max Mora is tonight's Chinooks' starting pitcher. In his last appearance on July 12 against Wisconsin Rapids, Mora pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.

A notable addition to tonight's lineup is third basemen Anthony Massa, who is making his first appearance since June 29.







Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026

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