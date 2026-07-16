Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Game Preview 7/15
Published on July 15, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MEQUON, Wi.- With a 18-3 record at home, the Lakeshore Chinooks travel back to Mequon, Wi. today after a three-game road trip. Concluding a two-game set against the Green Bay Rockers, first pitch is set for 6:05 pm CDT.
Making just one start on the year, Max Mora is tonight's Chinooks' starting pitcher. In his last appearance on July 12 against Wisconsin Rapids, Mora pitched 1.1 scoreless innings.
A notable addition to tonight's lineup is third basemen Anthony Massa, who is making his first appearance since June 29.
Northwoods League Stories from July 15, 2026
- Air Quality Postpones Matchup Between Dock Spiders and Rafters - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Game Preview 7/15 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Steak Night Grill 'n Chill Rescheduled for Saturday, July 18 - Duluth Huskies
- Woodchucks-Mallards Game Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality - Wausau Woodchucks
- Flying Mummies Ready for Wednesday Rematch against Leprechauns Riding Three-Game Skid - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Green Bay Searches for Sweep over Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Lose to Green Bay by Walk-Off Fashion - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Leprechauns Capitalize on Mummies' Miscues, Start Series with 12-2 Victory - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Duluth Huskies Baseball Partners with ImOn Communications as Fiber Expansion Reaches the Twin Ports; National Hot Dog Day Giveaway Set for July 15 - Duluth Huskies
- Growlers Set League Record in Blowout Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Plagued by Errors, Fall to Pit Spitters - Rockford Rivets
- Rox Roll Past MoonDogs 10-6 for League-Best 31st Victory - St. Cloud Rox
- Eikmeier's Late Heroics Lifts Stingers to 12-11 Win - Willmar Stingers
- Huskies Walk off Honkers After Staging Huge Comeback - Duluth Huskies
- Kingfish Edged by Bucks in 4-3 Loss - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rox Defeats MoonDogs on the Road - Mankato MoonDogs
- Express Pitching Stifles Mud Puppies in 12-0 Rout - Eau Claire Express
- Dock Spiders Dismantle Rafters in Largest Home Win of the Season - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Green Bay Walks off Lakeshore for Fifth Win in Five Days - Green Bay Rockers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Game Preview 7/15
- Chinooks Lose to Green Bay by Walk-Off Fashion
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/14
- Chinooks Secure Series Win over Wisconsin Rapids with 7-4 Victory
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Series Finale Preview 7/13