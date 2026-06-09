Flying Mummies Close out Multi-Stop Road Trip in Rockford, Seek Get-Back Game against Rivets

Published on June 9, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (7-8) conclude a grueling six-game journey through Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois Tuesday evening with their second bout against the Rockford Rivets (8-7) after a wet and wild game Monday night.

A 53-minute-long rain delay had things already off to a rocky start for the Mummies' first game of the season against the Rivets. A scoreless first two innings eventually gave way to a five-run third frame for Rockford, all crossing with two outs on the board, a deep hole the visitors struggled to climb out of. While the Mummies gained a run in the fourth on a Trent Lombardo RBI triple, the inning was characterized by a physical altercation between Lombardo and Rivets third baseman Jackson Forbes, resulting in the pair being ejected along with Rivets field manager Bob Koopman following a heated exchange with the umpire crew. Rockford would add two runs in the fifth, and Richmond one in the sixth, before the game was suspended and eventually called due to weather.

The pregame nightmares for the Flying Mummies unfortunately came true, as Rockford displayed their offensive prowess throughout the night. The highlight for the Rivets came on a three-run home run from Joe Forbes that crossed the latter three runs of the five-run fifth inning. Rockford connected on eight team hits in the six-inning contest and saw 15 total baserunners while batting .348 (8-23), compared to three and seven for Richmond in those respective categories, with a .143 average (3-21).

The Mummies fell further in the Great Lakes East as a result of the loss, tied with the Traverse City Pit Spitters for fifth in the division, three games back of the first-place Kalamazoo Growlers.

After winning game one of the road trip, Richmond rides a now four-game losing streak into this evening's contest, the third-longest active skid league wide, trailing the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (seven) and Waterloo Bucks (five).

Richmond has posted a .213 team batting average during the stretch (26-122) and 3.71 runs per nine innings offensively, with an 8.66 ERA from the mound, while also committing more than double the errors per game compared to the first 11 games of the season (1.5 vs. 0.73, still totalling the third-lowest tally in the Northwoods League).

Conversely, Monday's win extended a four-game win streak for Rockford, tied with the Thunder Bay Border Cats and Lakeshore Chinooks for the second-longest active stretch behind the Madison Mallards (five).

Looking to set the tone as Richmond attempts to book-end wins is Kai Keamo (1-0, 2.25 ERA), who has proven himself in two starts as one of the Mummies' aces this season with a team-high 15 strikeouts and the second-lowest ERA among the starting rotation. The team's batters take on Anthony Sorrentino (0-1, 5.06 ERA), making his third start and fourth appearance overall for Rockford.

First pitch from Rivets Stadium is scheduled for 7:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2026

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