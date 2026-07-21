Game Recap MAD at WAU: Wausau's Nine-Game Home Win Streak Snapped with Loss to Madison

Published on July 20, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI- The Woodchucks' longest homestand of the 2026 season did not start the way they envisioned, as Wausau suffered its largest margin of defeat this summer with a 15-4 loss to Madison at Athletic Park on Monday night.

Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky) finished the night 1-4, but drove in three of the four Wausau runs. Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas) had the only multi-hit performance for Wausau at the plate, going 2-4 with a double and a run scored.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Mallards jumped on Wausau early with a run to open the scoring in the first. Then, the Mallards poured four more runs on to extend their lead to 5-0 in a big second inning.

Wausau would temporarily cut the deficit in the third. After Madison starter Ckyler Tengler had 17 consecutive innings pitched without surrendering an earned run, Wausau broke that streak when Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/Mississippi State) took a bases loaded walk. The Woodchucks got another run in the frame on an RBI groundout from Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky).

Madison got a run back in the top of the fourth, and then scored four runs in the fifth to increase its lead to 10-2. At that point, a tornado warning that included Athletic Park halted the game for forty minutes, and thankfully, there was no damage or storm reports during that time.

The game would resume, and Madison's offense got back to work, scoring one run in the sixth and two in the seventh to extend their lead to 12. Wausau would score two runs as consolation in the eighth inning when Gatlin Pitts smacked a two-RBI single into right-center field. However, the Mallards had the last laugh, as they scored their 15th and final run in the ninth inning to put a seal on their impressive road win.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Today was Wausau's first home loss in a regular season game in the second half since August 3, 2024, when the Mallards won 6-3 at Athletic Park.

Tonight also served as Wausau's first nine-inning loss in the second half, and the first time an opponent has beaten the Woodchucks by double digits in 2026.

Bradon Durfee registered his fifth multi-hit game of the summer in the defeat, with four of those performances coming at home.

WHAT'S NEXT

Wausau drops to 32-19 on the summer, and they now slide to 11-6 in the second half. The Woodchucks now sit 1.5 games behind the leader, Lakeshore, in the second half Great Lakes West playoff race, as the Chinooks got an off day today. Wausau now holds an 18-4 record in games played at Athletic Park this summer, and finished the 2026 regular season 4-4 against the Mallards.

Wausau continues its longest homestand of the summer by hosting the Duluth Huskies tomorrow, Tuesday, July 21, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. It's one of the best traditions of the summer, as it's Brickner Family Auto Group Night, and Ag Appreciation Night and Petting Zoo! Fans will be able to visit a live petting zoo during the game behind the first base line! In addition, there is a pregame performance by Expressions Dance, and it's another Bang for Your Buck Night, as fans can enjoy $2.00 hot dogs, $2.00 tap sodas & $4.00 16oz Domestic Drafts. Fans can purchase tickets to any of the home games remaining in the 2026 season by visiting woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 20, 2026

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