Former Madison Mallard JJ Wetherholt Debuts with the Cardinals

Published on March 27, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Madison Mallard JJ Wetherholt made his Major League debut on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Wetherholt is the 414th former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

Wetherholt, who played collegiately at Western Virginia University, played for the Mallards in 2022. He was drafted in the 1st round, 7th overall, of the 2024 MLB draft by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wetherholt began his professional career in 2024 with the Palm Beach Cardinals of the A Level Florida State League. Across 29 games he hit .295 with two home runs and 20 RBI.

In 2025, he began the year with the Springfield Cardinals of the AA Texas League. After 62 games he was promoted to the Memphis Redbirds of the AAA International League. Between the two clubs he played in 109 games and hit .306 with 17 home runs, 28 doubles, and two triples. He scored 82 times, drove in 59 and stole 23 bases.

Wetherholt made the 2026 Cardinals opening day roster out of Spring Training. In his Major League debut against the Tampa Bay Rays, he started the game at second base and went 1 for 4 at the plate with two RBI, and a run scored off a home run as his first Major League hit.







Northwoods League Stories from March 27, 2026

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