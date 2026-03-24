Larks Announce Assistant Coaching Staff

Published on March 24, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks have signed Jack Howard as hitting coach and Kaleb Schmidt as pitching coach for 2026. They will assist Field Manager Chris Monroe for Season 10.

"I'm excited to bring these two on board," Monroe said. "Their experience as both players and coaches will help turn our guys into something really special."

Jack Howard is the recruitment coordinator and hitting coach for Rock Valley College in Rockford, Illinois. He's been with the Golden Eagles since 2022, and has had a tremendous impact on their offensive performance. Over the past three years his leadership has produced record-breaking offenses, as well as multiple All-American and Region 4 Rawlings Golden Glove winners.

Last season at Rock Valley, his offense consistently swung for the fences, hitting 108 doubles, 24 triples, and 69 home runs, all of which contributed to their 379 RBIs. This season is off to a great start, as they've already hit 20 doubles and 19 home runs, bringing in 77 trips across home plate.

Jack also had an exceptional collegiate baseball career, playing at the College of DuPage and Webber International University. During his sophomore season he earned a .313 batting average, along with an OPS of 1.013. He recorded 21 putouts while committing no errors.

"Being able to come in and be a part of the day to day operations of baseball at that level is really what enticed me to take the job," Jack said.

Kaleb Schmidt is the pitching coach at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. His impressive tenure as a ball player spans six seasons that include time on professional and collegiate rosters, including in the Northwoods League.

Kaleb played for the Mankato MoonDogs and the Kenosha Kingfish with the Northwoods League from 2017 - 2019. During his first season in Kenosha, he recorded a 3.32 ERA over 59.2 innings, and struck out 52 batters. He went on the next summer to strike out another 42 for Kenosha.

"The Northwoods League is some of the most fun that I had as a baseball player," Kaleb said. "I'm excited to share some of those experiences with the players and serve them in the best way possible.

In professional baseball, Kaleb pitched for several teams in the Frontier League, including the Southern Illinois Miners and the Ottawa Titans. His favorite memory as a player is pitching a seven inning shutout in his first game alongside his college roommate, who played shortstop for the same team that day.

"Jack and Kaleb will really help Chris set the culture of the team this summer," Larks General Manager Nate Maddox said. "We're setting a new standard for Larks Baseball, and I'm excited to see these two be a part of shaping that."

This announcement completes the new baseball operations team for the Bismarck Larks. With leadership from General Manager Nate Maddox, the Larks have hired a new field manager, two scouts, and these assistant coaches in the span of five months. Players will begin arriving in Bismarck in late May, with Opening Day set for May 25 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.







Northwoods League Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.