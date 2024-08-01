Pit Spitters' Rebandt to Say Farewell

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced today that the 2024 season will be the final one for Pit Spitters Field Manager, Josh Rebandt. Rebandt plans to join the Western Michigan University Broncos as an Assistant Coach with their baseball program following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

"I don't even know where to start because the past six years have ingrained so many memories that I will cherish forever along with the relationships that have been built with players, coaches, staff, and of course, our amazing fans," said Rebandt. "This community has been nothing short of special to be a part of and I thank God for placing this opportunity in my life to grow me as a man and coach. Traverse City will always hold a special place in my heart and although I will undoubtedly miss being in this role, I am excited to see the Pit Spitters continue to be the very best spot in all of summer collegiate baseball."

Rebandt, or affectionately known as 'Reebs' to his players, Pit Spitters front office, and coaching staff, has served six seasons at the helm of the Pit Spitters as their Field Manager. He is the only Field Manager in the team's franchise history and has led the organization to five consecutive NWL playoff appearances prior to the 2024 season. In that time, Rebandt led the team to two "back-to-back" Championships in 2019 and 2021, with a shortened Covid impacted season recorded in 2020. In 2019, he was also named Field Manager of the Year, the same year the Pit Spitters took home Organization of the Year.

"When we founded the Pit Spitters in 2019, we knew that the franchise and the team was in need of a new identity and a new culture," said Pit Spitters CEO, Joe Chamberlin. When searching for a field manager we wanted a commitment to excellence, someone who embraced the FUN that is minor league baseball but most importantly sustainability. We got all of that and so much more in Josh, and the organization is truly grateful for his efforts in cementing the Pit Spitters as a true destination in the world of summer collegiate baseball. We will miss seeing him in the dugout but know that he is a Pit Spitter for life."

Under the exceptional coaching and leadership of Rebandt, the Pit Spitters have seen 18 players reach the draft, showcasing the team's commitment to developing top-tier talent. Rebandt stands as the second all-time in single season wins in the Northwoods League, boasting an impressive overall record of 296-182. His tenure has been marked by significant achievements, including managing the team to the 2019 Organization of the Year award, leading an All-Star game coaching staff in 2023, and coaching over 200 players, including standouts like Luke Little who debuted for the Chicago Cubs in 2023 and Spencer Schwellenbach who debuted for the Atlanta Braves in 2024. Under Josh's leadership the team has produced 17 NWL All-Stars, four NCAA Division I College World Series participants, two current major leaguers, and one first-round draft pick, Tommy Troy, who was the 12th overall selection in 2023. With 10 postseason wins, Rebandt ranks fifth in Northwoods League history in that category, further cementing his legacy as a transformative figure in the league and one

who found himself beloved in Traverse City, a town that truly loves playoff baseball. His teams have made an appearance in all Great Lakes Playoffs series since 2019, and he hopes to make this the sixth year for a playoff berth.

"It's with a mix of sadness and pride that we announce the departure of our beloved field manager, Josh Rebandt", said General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. "Josh has been an integral part of our family, leading with passion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to our team. While it's hard to say goodbye, we're incredibly excited for the wonderful opportunity that lies ahead for him. Josh's legacy will always be a cherished part of our story, and we wish him nothing but success in his new journey."

The Pit Spitters have 10 games remaining in the regular season, and a possibility of playoffs around the corner.

A tribute is planned for Rebandt to celebrate incredible contributions to the Club over the last six seasons on August 5th and invite the community to join us.

### The Pit Spitters play their last four regular season home games at Turtle Creek Stadium on August 1 and 2, v. the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, and August 5 and 6, v. The Kalamazoo Growlers. Game times for all games are at 7:05 p.m.

