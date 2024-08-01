Growlers Score Six Unanswered to Split Series with Fond du Lac

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - To end the month of July, the Kalamazoo Growlers (34-27, 16-10) combined for six unanswered runs in the final three innings to take down the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (22-37, 9-17) 7-4.

For the first time in eight games, the Growlers did not strike first. The Dock Spiders loaded the bases before an out was recorded in the second. After a strikeout by K-Zoo starter Tanner Ware, a pair of RBI singles put Fond du Lac up a pair. A double play later and K-Zoo would get out of the inning stranding a pair.

The Growlers answered with a run of their own in the third off of an RBI single by Brodey Acres at 101 off the bat.

Fond du Lac once again added to its lead in the bottom of the frame. After back-to-back singles to begin the inning, a flyout that moved both runners up followed by a two-run single by Tyler Neises brought Fond du Lac back up by three.

Things would stay quiet across the next three innings as Ware retired 11 of the final 12 batters that he faced, ending with four strikeouts.

After a sluggish offensive start, K-Zoo finally broke it open in the seventh. After two quick outs, a double by Ryar Rinehart began the rally. Four walks, two hit batsmen, and three wild pitches later, and K-Zoo took the lead behind a four-run frame.

The Growlers would add on one in each of the eighth and ninth while the bullpen sealed the deal. Brendan Burch, Nolan Milliman, and Aaron Robertson each shut the door on their lone frame keeping Fond du Lac scoreless from the third inning onward.

Robertson struck out the side in the ninth, securing his third save this season. Kalamazoo is back on the road tomorrow as they take the trip up to Wisconsin Rapids to take on the Rafters. First pitch at Witter Field is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.