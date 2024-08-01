Rockers Sweep Chinooks for Third Time this Season

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-10) defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks (9-16) 10-2 on the road at Kapco Park. The Rockers are back at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for a home-and-home series against the Madison Mallards (18-8). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay took an early lead in the first frame. Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) led off with a double to start the day. He and Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) were brought in to score the first runs of the day on a Lane Allen (Blinn CC) single. Adderley scored again his next time up on a fielder's choice, with Sam Miller (Columbia) also coming home on a wild pitch to lead 4-0 in the top of the third.

The Chinooks got their first run in the bottom of the third, but the Rockers responded quickly. Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) hit a sac fly to score the first run of the inning. Daalen Adderley (Loyola Marymount) hit his second triple of the series to score the second and was brought home in the very next at-bat for Green Bay to take a 7-1 lead.

From there, both teams scored in the fifth, and two insurance runs were added by the Rockers in the ninth with a Mateo Matthews (Wagner) double, and a Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois) triple, helping Green Bay secure their sixth win over Lakeshore this season 10-2.

Tomorrow, Steve Marhefke (Upper Iowa) will make his first start for the Rockers. In just 5.1 innings, he has picked up 5 strikeouts and only allowed a single run. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The NEW Dueling Pianos will perform live music starting when gates open at 5:30 p.m.

